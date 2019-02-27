New apprentice joins the Flex IT team

IT experts at a Shrewsbury company have welcomed a new apprentice to their ever-growing team.

Jay Perry is the newest apprentice at Flex IT in Shrewsbury

Flex Managed Services focuses on delivering IT support packages, hardware and software supply, networks and installation services.

And Jay Perry has now joined the team as an IT support technician after completing his studies at Shrewsbury Sixth Form College.

Director Matt Childerhouse, who manages the Flex IT team, said: “Jay is our latest apprentice and he’s studying Level 2 in IT Professional Competence delivered by County Training.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Jay to our team here in Shrewsbury, and we’re looking forward to supporting him throughout his apprenticeship and helping him to take his first steps towards a successful career in IT services.”

Jay will specialise in providing remote IT support, system operation, software back-up, technical fault diagnosis, and ICT hardware and equipment.

“Working with my new colleagues is a great opportunity to learn from people with wide-ranging experience and a wealth of knowledge.

“I’m really enjoying the challenge of my first job and I’m taking the chance to learn as much as I can. My aim is to continue learning new skills and expand my knowledge, and to progress as far as I possibly can in this brand-new career.”

Flex IT offers a complete range of services to provide a one-stop-shop for all corporate IT requirements – many clients treat Flex as their in-house IT support team.

To meet the needs of their varied mix of clients, the team has developed an extensive skill-set and can provide support for an entire IT network or help with a specific area of a system.

