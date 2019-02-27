Iceland Founder Sir Malcolm Walker OBE is Guest Speaker at Moreton Hall’s Business Lunch

Entrepreneur and founder of Iceland Foods, Sir Malcolm Walker CBE will be the guest speaker at Moreton Hall’s Business Lunch next month.

Sir Malcolm Walker OBE

Sir Malcolm will be addressing an audience of over 400 local and regional business leaders during the one day event, organised in association with Investec Wealth and Investment.

The audience will gain an insight into how the Yorkshire man began his entrepreneurial career from leaving school without conspicuous academic qualifications to joining Woolworths as a trainee manager before founding Iceland as a sideline in 1970 and opening a single small shop in Oswestry selling loose frozen food with capital of just £30.

Katy Tanner, Moreton Hall’s Foundation Development Director said, “We are excited to announce the news Sir Malcolm will be heading back to his Shropshire business routes to join us for our 10th annual event, which has become a successful networking fixture in the calendar for local and regional business leaders.

“We are thrilled with the interest already shown in the lunch from top business men and women across the county.”

Sir Malcolm will share his remarkable journey from discovering his extracurricular interest in frozen food resulting in his dismissal at Woolworths which provided the catalyst for a rapid expansion of Iceland into a national chain.

Iceland today has annual sales of over £3 billion and more than 950 stores in the UK, Ireland and Czech Republic, plus franchised stores and a global export business. The company directly employs over 24,000 people and has paid more than £1.3 billion in UK taxes since 2005.

