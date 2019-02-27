Grapa awards Jupiter Group ARRA exclusivity in India

In an unprecedented move, Grapa Varieties award British-born Jupiter Group the exclusive production and marketing rights for ARRA variety table grape in India.

ARRA grapes growing in India

At only two months in, 2019’s highlights are stacking up swiftly for the award winning fresh produce group, after it recently revealed its top 25 ranking in the coveted Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 for the second consecutive year.

The business made the list of the UK’s top performing private mid-market companies, after achieving average annual sales growth of 107.23% for the last two years. And, that looks set to keep on growing as a result of its growing forecasts in India and other regions.

The group, which has already trialled the ARRA varieties in the region with great success, is really excited to see the larger scale plans come to life, with a volume harvest expected as early as 2020, for export to global markets.

Jupiter CEO Mark Tweddle comments: “It’s great to see the strong relationship we have with Grapa develop further this year as we expand our Indian supply as growers. To have physical control right from variety generation through to the consumer retailer offers a transparency that reflects our core values as a business.

“I truly believe the development of the ARRA varieties will positively change the demand for Indian grape and bring the market into its own as a key supply in the annual table grape supply calendar.

“To be granted the exclusive production and marketing rights is an excellent and exciting step forward for the group.”

Sharing a common vision and values, Jupiter Group and Grapa Varieties have been collaborating globally for several years.

Grapa CEO Rafi Karniel relates: “We are very proud of our ever-strengthening relationship. The Jupiter Group, in just a few years, will become the largest producer and marketer of ARRA grapes worldwide.

“It is a great honour for Grapa Varieties to be the first table grape breeding program to enter India, there is huge potential in this vast country and we trust that the strong co-operation between the Jupiter Group and Grapa Varieties will make the program a great success.”

