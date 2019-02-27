﻿Rhys expands forage specialist team

Forage crop specialist Field Options has expanded its team with the appointment of Rhys Owen, who has taken on a business support and development role covering north Shropshire, Cheshire and north Wales.

Rhys Owen has joined forage crop specialist Field Options and will cover north Shropshire, Cheshire and north Wales whilst continuing with his role as an agronomist with sister company County Crops

A Harper Adams University graduate, and BASIS and FACTS qualified, Rhys has ten years’ experience in grassland management and a wide range of forage and arable crops. He will combine his role at Field Options with that of an agronomist with sister company County Crops. Based in north Wales, he maintains an interest in his family’s sheep and dairy farm.

Commenting on the appointment, Field Options director Francis Dunne stressed the importance of bringing in people not only with expertise in forage crops but also a thorough understanding of their role across livestock and arable businesses.

“The need for quality forage is growing, right across the farming industry, as farms seek greater production efficiency and sustainability, so we are very excited about what Rhys will bring to Field Options.”

Field Options, part of the ProCam group of companies, supplies a full range of forage crops, ensiling products and specialist fertilisers alongside forage planning and soil management advice.

