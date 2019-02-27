﻿Boots Opticians latest national retailer to open in Bridgnorth

Boots Opticians is the latest established national retailer to have a presence on Bridgnorth’s High Street.
With more than 600 stores nationwide, Boots Opticians has opened its doors at 43 High Street.
Towler Shaw Roberts completed the letting of a spacious three-storey period retail property to the company.
Toby Shaw, who handled the letting, said: “After a complete refurbishment of the premises, Boots Opticians has now opened and it’s a fantastic addition to Bridgnorth’s High Street.
“The premises occupy a prime location close to a number of other national retailers, including Costa Coffee, HSBC and WH Smith.
“It just illustrates there remains a strong demand for attractive retail premises in the town and follows on from lettings we have recently completed at Bridgnorth’s Central Court Shopping Centre.”
