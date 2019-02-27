﻿Boots Opticians latest national retailer to open in Bridgnorth

Boots Opticians is the latest established national retailer to have a presence on Bridgnorth’s High Street.

With more than 600 stores nationwide, Boots Opticians has opened its doors at 43 High Street.

Towler Shaw Roberts completed the letting of a spacious three-storey period retail property to the company.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting, said: “After a complete refurbishment of the premises, Boots Opticians has now opened and it’s a fantastic addition to Bridgnorth’s High Street.

“The premises occupy a prime location close to a number of other national retailers, including Costa Coffee, HSBC and WH Smith.

“It just illustrates there remains a strong demand for attractive retail premises in the town and follows on from lettings we have recently completed at Bridgnorth’s Central Court Shopping Centre.”

The building now home to Boots Opticians extends to approximately 1,328 sq ft and includes upper floor storage space.



