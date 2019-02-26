16.4 C
Wedding award win for Shropshire hotel

By Shropshire Live

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are celebrating after scooping a prestigious ‘Oscar’ of the wedding industry.

Staff from The Hundred House collect their award at The Wedding Industry Awards in Soho, London
The team at The Hundred House at Norton, near Telford, scooped the “Highly Commended Town Wedding Venue of the Year” at The Wedding Industry Awards.

The win came following a vigorous judging process and votes from couples who have got married at the venue.

It is a double celebration for the hotel staff after they won “Best Town Wedding Venue in the West Midlands” in November for the second year running which then saw them shortlisted for the national awards.

A total of nine staff travelled to Cafe de Paris in Soho, London to collect the award with managing partner, Stuart Phillips and wedding manager Gemma Johnson.

Stuart, who has run the hotel with his brother, David, and father Henry for the last 32 years, said it was a team effort and it gave them all the opportunity to be recognised for their hard work.

“We’re delighted that all members of our dedicated and hard working team have been recognised, not just regionally but now nationally.

“We hosted around 90 weddings last year and this year have already got bookings for more than 100 weddings,” Stuart said.

“Every wedding needs to be special for the couple and our staff make sure that happens.

“The timing, the detail, the catering, the decor – everything needs to be first class and you can’t do that without a superb team.

“On behalf of everyone here I would like to thank our staff and all of our customers for choosing our venue for their special day.”

Gemma Johnson, wedding manager who loves her job and the venue so much she also got married there last year, added: “I am so truly humbled and over the moon to know that every year that we have entered we have bettered ourselves and come higher each time.

“We started with a regional commendation in 2017, regional winner in 2018 and 2019 and now highly commended nationally in 2019.

“We are overwhelmed with such beautiful feedback from our happy couples. Here’s to a very busy year with the best team I could wish to work with and for a venue that truly owns my heart.”

