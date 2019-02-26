16.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Home Business

Telford-based battery business charges up for growth

By Shropshire Live

A Telford-based battery pack manufacturer and distributor which was formed by industry specialists in 2010, will increase its capacity, operational efficiency, productivity and workforce following a period of sustained growth which has enabled it to successfully secure a grant from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Mark Thompson, Alex Thompson (both AceOn); Cllr Richard Overton; and Caroline Cattle (MBIG Grant Manager)
Mark Thompson, Alex Thompson (both AceOn); Cllr Richard Overton; and Caroline Cattle (MBIG Grant Manager)

The grant, worth £80,000, is part of the Marches Building Investment Grant (MBIG) which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund. It is aimed at funding extensions, renovations and reconfigurations to commercial premises so that businesses can realise growth.

For Stafford Park-based AceOn Group, this means that a much-needed extension to its existing facility has been made possible – a development which will transform its future growth potential.

Founded in 2010 by a team with over 25 years’ experience in the battery industry, AceOn Group has enjoyed significant growth since and as Alex Thompson, Sales Director, explains, the future prosperity of the business was hinged on it being able to scale up quickly:

“Increased focus on, and importance of, electric vehicles and energy storage methods have meant that the entire battery sector has grown phenomenally in recent years. Our depth of experience in the market meant that we were well placed to capitalise on this growth, but soon after we set up in Telford, we knew that physical expansion would be necessary to fully realise this.

“Owning the land that our existing facility stands on meant extending was always in our sights, but we realistically couldn’t take this forward until sufficient funding was in place.”

As members of Telford Business Board, Alex and his fellow Directors at AceOn found out about the MBIG funding and decided to look in to whether it would meet their needs. Alex continues:

“The application process for this funding was rigorous but given the amount we’ve been awarded, it needed to be, and we certainly didn’t find it unduly onerous. Simply, without it we’d have not been able to expand our facilities, take on more staff and put the foundations in place for what we’re confident is a period of continued growth.”

Cllr Richard Overton, Deputy Leader, Telford & Wrekin Council, comments:

“This is more positive news for another local company and it’s great that Telford & Wrekin Council’s own Business Support Service, Enterprise Telford, identified the grant and then supported Alex and his team through the application process.

“This type of support really does make the difference between remaining static and enjoying sustained growth and its great to see AceOn bringing new employment opportunities to Telford.”

Three new jobs have already been created because of AceOn’s expansion and it is anticipated that another three will be confirmed in the coming few months.

Caroline Cattle, Grant Manager, adds:

“The team at AceOn has utilised its depth of experience in the battery market to grow a business that continues to have ambitious future growth aspirations. It is a small organisation that has demonstrated a commitment to the fundamentals of business growth, but which has required support to make its visions a reality. It has been a pleasure to support them through this process.”

The £2.5m Marches Building Investment Grant is open to B2B businesses across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. The scheme awards grants of up to 45% of the total project costs (to a maximum £100,000) which are intended to cover conversion and alteration costs. They cannot be used towards purchasing property, equipment, or ‘excessive’ landscaping costs. Nor can they be made retrospectively.

Applicants to the Marches Building Investment Grant can be either owner-occupiers or tenants although for the latter, they must have a fixed term lease with at least six years unexpired.Residential property is exempt as are agricultural, horticultural, retail and hospitality buildings.

Herefordshire Council is the accountable body for the scheme. Full details are available from Caroline Cattle and Alison Rogers on mbig@herefordshire.gov.uk or by calling the Marches Growth Hub team on 0345 6000 727.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

News

News

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Tankerville Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

Firefighters release person trapped between car and lorry in Shrewsbury

A person had to be cut free by firefighters after becoming trapped between a car and lorry in Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Read Article
Carding Mill Valley

Walker rescued after becoming injured at Carding Mill Valley

A woman was rescued after suffering a leg injury whilst walking at Carding Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Read Article
The incident took place on Waltondale in Woodside. Image: Google Street View

Second person charged following stabbing in Telford

A second person has been charged in connection with a stabbing which took place in Telford on Monday.
Read Article

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Squash Club - Ladies taster sessions

Another chance for ladies to try their hand at Squash

A ‘Squash Girls Can’ repeat event is being held at Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball Club this Thursday.
Read Article

﻿Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build on their impressive win against Peterborough when they face another side battling for promotion.
Read Article

Match Report: Peterborough United 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end their nine-game winless run with a priceless victory against play-off chasing Peterborough United.
Read Article

Business

Business

Mark Thompson, Alex Thompson (both AceOn); Cllr Richard Overton; and Caroline Cattle (MBIG Grant Manager)

Telford-based battery business charges up for growth

A Telford-based battery pack manufacturer and distributor will increase its capacity, operational efficiency, productivity and workforce following a period of sustained growth which has enabled it to successfully secure a grant from the Marches LEP.
Read Article
Staff from The Hundred House collect their award at The Wedding Industry Awards in Soho, London

Wedding award win for Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are celebrating after scooping a prestigious ‘Oscar’ of the wedding industry.
Read Article
Derek Owen from apT

Expert advice to be served up at special apT breakfast

Expert advice will be served up with breakfast at a special event for the construction industry in Shropshire.
Read Article

Features

Features

Dougie Lampkin and Neil Hodgson

﻿Neil Hodgson and Dougie Lampkin join Bike4Life Ride Out

Former World Superbike Champion Neil Hodgson and twelve times FIM Trial World Champion Dougie Lampkin, will be leading the Bike4Life Ride Out alongside fellow former World Superbike champion, Carl Fogarty and motorcycle and truck racing legend, Steve Parrish.
Read Article
Chris Morris, Bill Morris, Timothy Morris and Robin Morris with archive items

Shrewsbury’s social history comes alive at special exhibition

The days of tea dances, award-winning bakes and pioneering fashion shops will be brought to life to give an insight into Shrewsbury’s social history over the past 150 years in a special exhibition.
Read Article
Ged Kennedy

Shropshire volunteer shortlisted for humanitarian award

Shropshire volunteer Ged Kennedy, an Information and Communication Advisor from Shrewsbury, has been shortlisted to win an international humanitarian honor.
Read Article

Entertainment

Entertainment

The CBeebies favourites are brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical. Photo: Johan Persson

CBeebies favourite Bing comes to Theatre Severn

Calling all “Bingsters”! Bing and his friends will visit Theatre Severn Shrewsbury on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 March as part of a major UK tour.
Read Article
Young and emerging musicians are being sought to get a chance to perform on The Launchpad stage at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival offers launchpad to young musicians

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has opened applications for its Launchpad stage that offers young musicians the platform to showcase their talents.
Read Article
Lonnie Donegan Jnr

Guitar star Lonnie revives his famous father’s songs

A musical afternoon in Market Drayton will be headlined by Lonnie Donegan Jnr on 23 March.
Read Article

Taste

Taste

Gin Jamboree heading to RAF Museum Cosford

The Gin Jamboree is heading to Royal Air Force Museum Cosford at the end of March for an evening celebrating all things G&T!
Read Article
Some of the team who went to the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire

College students cook up a storm in multi-skilled competition

Hospitality and Catering students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s London Road Campus smashed it at the North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Salon Cullinaire bringing home 40 accolades.
Read Article
Chefs Richard Fletcher, Lajina Leal and Chris Burt

Chefs will cook up delicious ‘free-from’ foods at Shropshire Frestival

A Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies has lined up three top chefs for the event in May.
Read Article
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
16.4 ° C
18.3 °
14.4 °
42 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP