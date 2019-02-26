Shropshire consultancy recognised with industry award

A people productivity consultancy has beaten off global competition to win a bronze award at a prestigious industry event.

Rob Smith, and co-director Ricky Muddimer with the award

Thinking Focus, which was co-founded in 2016 by Shropshire-based director Rob Smith, was a finalist in the Start-Up Learning Provider of the Year category at the Learning Awards 2019. The company was shortlisted from among hundreds of entries from organisations across the world.

Rob, from Newport, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this award as, for us, it’s recognition of how far we’ve come since Thinking Focus was launched in 2016. In under three years, we have won 49 new clients, worked on assignments in 12 countries and across 21 sectors, and worked with well over 2,000 people. We’ve also taken on our first employee, produced a book and created two new L&D resources, a gamified learning product for managers called What Would You Do? and a ‘Strategy Wall’.”

Run by the Learning Performance Institute, the Learning Awards celebrate outstanding examples of high standards, best practice, innovation and excellence in the corporate L&D sphere.

Rob said: “This award gives us a great start to a year in which we’ll be developing our business further and rolling out What Would You Do? and the Strategy Wall. All of which ultimately leads to what, for us, is the biggest buzz of all: seeing the impact of our work and hearing our clients report fantastic results.”

