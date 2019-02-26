Expert advice to be served up at special apT breakfast

Expert advice will be served up with breakfast at a special event for the construction industry in Shropshire.

Derek Owen from apT

Telford-based development consultancy apT, which is part of Telford & Wrekin Council, is throwing the spotlight on its conservation, ecology and healthy spaces specialists at the free event in Oakengates on March 21.

Experts from the three teams will be on hand to discuss latest developments in their areas and answer questions about their work.

Siobhan Martin, apT’s business manager, said the event would be essential for anybody who was planning to build in a conservation area, renovate a listed building or wanted advice on how to safeguard wildlife and nature.

“If you live or work in a Conservation Area and are planning to develop a property or are looking to refurbish or repair a listed building then this is the event for you. Our built heritage team will be on hand to discuss just what you need to do and answer your questions.

“Similarly, this event will be invaluable to developers looking for expert advice from our healthy spaces specialists such as Derek Owen on designing and installing recreational facilities, or trying to access grants to support one.

“And members of our ecology team will explain what surveys you need when planning for your development and what steps you need to take to safeguard wildlife.”

Siobhan said the event would build on the success of the first breakfast seminar staged by apT in November, which attracted builders and construction industry specialists from across the region.

“This is a chance to come and meet our passionate team of development specialists, whose expertise and experience will enhance and improve your journey through the planning process. Our regulatory knowledge and positive attitude to getting it right first time for our customers means we will save you time and money.”

apT is the Midlands’ first public sector commercial planning, development and environmental consultancy, specialising in professional help and guidance for planning, highway design and building regulations.

The event is being staged at The Wakes in Oakengates and gets under way at 8am.

To book a place at the event go to: http://bit.ly/aptBreakfast

