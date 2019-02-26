Annual farming and agricultural legal seminar returns to Ludlow

Legal issues affecting local farmers and landowners will be covered at an annual agricultural seminar taking place next month.

Iain Morrison, partner and head of the agricultural and rural affairs division at mfg Solicitors

Agricultural specialists from Ludlow law firm mfg Solicitors, and experts from the Country Land & Business Association (CLA), will host the free seminar from 5.30 to 8pm on Tuesday 5 March at the town’s Ludlow Kitchen venue.

The two-hour session will include presentations and updates on key issues affecting farmers such as succession planning, landlord and tenant issues for estate cottages. Pre and post nuptial agreements and an update on Brexit along with the Agricultural Bill will also be discussed.

Iain Morrison, partner and head of the agricultural and rural affairs division at mfg Solicitors, said: “Our annual farming seminar in Ludlow has become a very popular and well-attended event in the local farming and rural business calendar.

“This year will give another chance for farmers and landowners to hear first-hand from experts about the big issues in the rural sector, how to deal with them, and how to stay one step ahead.

“An important part of the seminar will be looking at succession planning which has never been more important with Brexit looming and impact it will have on farming communities.

The event will be chaired by Mark Riches, Regional Director CLA Midlands, and will include presentations from mfg’s Helen Gough, Alison Webber, Gary Priest, Kirsten Bridgewater, and Richard Goodwin from the CLA.

Readers interested in attending the seminar, which includes a light buffet, must pre-register for tickets. To reserve a place, readers can email the CLA’s Annabelle Gardner through annabelle.gardner@cla.org.uk or telephone 01785 337010.

