Tudor Griffiths Group staff take on charity challenge

Staff from a Shropshire builders’ merchants division are putting their best feet forward to raise vital cash for charity.

The ten employees from Tudor Griffiths Group will be joining competitors in the Shrewsbury 10k run on Sunday, March 17th, to raise funds for Severn Hospice.

Managing director Tudor Griffiths said: “The staff taking part are from our builders’ merchants branches in Oswestry, Ellesmere, and Nantwich, and there is already a real element of healthy competition between the teams.

“We’re delighted that so many of our staff have pledged to support such a fantastic cause, and we’re hoping everyone will be generous with their donations so that we can help Severn Hospice by raising as much as possible.”

Taking part are John Wickwar, Doug Jones, Dan Evans, Callum Smith, Paul Morris (all from the Oswestry branch); Chris Whittall, Les Bourne, Andy Gee and Rich Stennings (all from the Nantwich team); and Bronwen Morris (from the Ellesmere branch).

Tudor said: “Our team will be easy to spot on the day as they will all be wearing TG Group branded t-shirts, so it would be great if spectators could cheer them on as they make their way around the course.”

The 10k course takes place on closed roads and with a grand start and finish in the High Street, as well as taking in residential areas, major river crossings, and the quarry park.

To back the team from TG Group, visit their Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tg-group1

