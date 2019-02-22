National award for Skoda team at Furrows

Skoda experts from a Shropshire motor dealership have been recognised for their skill and outstanding performance with a national award.

The team from Furrows of Oswestry have received the UK Skoda Marketing Retailer Award 2018 from the manufacturer following their latest impressive 12-month sales campaign.

Sales Manager Daniel Edwards said: “We were nominated for this award by Jonathan Richards who is the local brand representative, and after reviewing our application alongside those from dealerships across the country, Skoda ultimately selected us as the winners. It’s an incredible honour for our entire team, and we’re very proud that our efforts have been recognised at such a high level.”

As part of the nomination, Daniel and his team pulled together evidence of their marketing campaigns throughout the year including promotional displays at Eagle’s Meadow Shopping Centre in Wrexham, Morrisons food store in Wrexham, Oswestry Festival, and Oswestry County Show.

“We also collated all the bookings we made directly through the local marketing programme, such as sale events, digital and printed media advertising, as well as bespoke email campaigns,” said Daniel.

“Skoda’s decision to choose us as the winners shows they appreciate our efforts and our proactive approach to developing our business at every opportunity. This is a very proud moment for all of us as we work extremely hard to attract customers, which is easier said than done in a fairly remote area of the country where we are competing against the larger dealers across the UK.”

Furrows Group Managing Director Dave Farthing said the award was testimony to the hard work that Daniel and his team had put in.

“To have won this national award is a great result for our Oswestry team, and we’re delighted to have achieved such positive and high profile success. We received the trophy in front of an audience of Skoda dealers from right across the UK, so it was a wonderful moment to see the Furrows family take to the stage and celebrate in style.

“We’re very grateful to Daniel and his team for everything they do in promoting our Skoda vehicles all over the Oswestry area and beyond, and we’re very pleased to see they are determined to ensure the dealership continues to go from strength to strength.”

