Digital marketing course to be held in Oswestry

A new PR and branding course will be hosted in Oswestry for the first time in a bid to help town businesses boost their profiles digitally, socially and creatively.

The course, covering PR, social media, content and branding, will be hosted by PR agency J&PR and branding agency Gina.Design and is aimed at sole traders and SMEs who want to run their own PR and creative social media campaigns.

Marketing managers and assistants are also invited to learn what the media want and how the marketing journey has changed through the digital world.

The course will be held at the Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry on Thursday April 4 from 10am to 4pm. Tickets cost £99 + VAT each to include lunch and refreshments.

The course will teach people how to shout about their business digitally, socially and creatively.

Kirsty Smallman, co-director of J&PR, will be teaching course delegates how to shout about their business through various media channels and how the the PR journey works from start to finish.

J&PR represent many leading businesses across Shropshire and Mid Wales covering sectors including education, professional services, hospitality, charities, whilst also running PR campaigns for events including county and town agricultural shows and festivals.

Gina Cox-Roberts, founder and director of Gina.Design, will be focusing on creating the right brand for the business and keeping it consistent across the business, before showing how to create the right images for social media.

The training duo said they want to inspire people to run their marketing campaigns with style, creativity, positivity and confidence.

Kirsty, who grew up in Oswestry, said: “Every business in Oswestry has so much potential to promote what they do to a much wider audience than they currently are.

“We have retailers in the town centre and many more in surrounding villages and on industrial estates who offer first class customer service and amazing products and services – yet promotion sometimes falls to the bottom of the list.

“Commonly we hear business owners say they know they should be using social media but are fearful of getting it wrong or they do use it but aren’t quite sure why. Whilst other businesses still run their marketing campaigns in exactly the same way as they did 20 years ago!

“Many businesses have talented staff who boast enthusiasm for the business and the job they do and could learn new skills to promote that pride through their marketing campaign.”

Gina, who has delivered her unique branding tool to more than 200 start up businesses as well as to a range of more established businesses from manufacturers to accountants, said: “The biggest mistake people make is when they consider their branding as ‘just a logo’.

“It is so much more than that and consistency is key. The creative journey for a business is the brand, creation of content, a PR campaign, blogs, a digital campaign, social media and everything else in between.

“With our combined passion for our own skills and for business promotion in Oswestry, working with the J&PR team and offering a joint course was an obvious choice.”

Kirsty added: “I am passionate about what Oswestry has to offer and know the town offers huge potential.

“We are hoping the course attendees will learn new skills, put them into action and also work together to promote each other’s businesses.

“This course will cater for everyone from a start-up sole trader who has not even created their company name yet to someone who has every social media account set up but hasn’t got a clue what they are meant to do with them to marketing managers who need to fill some gaps and perhaps refresh their knowledge, enthusiasm and direction.”

Click here to see the full content of the course and to book a place.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...