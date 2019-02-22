Campaign celebrating female entrepreneurs lists Shropshire business in its Top 100

A Shropshire based strategic HR consultant has been selected as one of a collection of the Top 100 female entrepreneurs in the UK, inspiring their peers and communities through their businesses and wider activities.

Teresa Boughey, CEO and founder of Jungle HR and Jungle Diversity has been listed for her many voluntary roles including being a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Women and Enterprise and the APPG for Women and Work. Her contribution includes influencing government policy on changes required to support female entrepreneurs and women at work around training, mentoring, support and changes in corporate culture.

The aim of f:Entrepreneur is to showcase multi-achieving women like Teresa in the #ialso Top 100, to provide lessons of challenge and success for all small business founders – both men and women.

On being listed in the #ialso Top 100, Teresa said: “I’m passionate about inspiring other business women through being a role model and sharing my story. I’ve worked hard to break through barriers both in the corporate world and in entrepreneurship. I’m constantly driven to improve myself professionally whilst maintaining a good work life balance.”

Specialising in diversity, inclusion, Women in Leadership and supporting businesses to close the gender pay, Teresa is on a mission to help 10,000 companies create an inclusive workplace culture. Her book ‘Closing the Gap – 5 steps to creating an Inclusive Culture is due to be published at the end of March 2019.

Now in its third year, f:Entrepreneur is run by peak b, a campaigning organisation with a world-class track record in conception, management and execution of high-profile, national campaigns particularly in the small business and enterprise sectors.

Both f:Entrepreneur and peak b were founded by Michelle Ovens MBE, who is also director of Small Business Saturday UK and chair of the Small Business Charter.

Michelle said: “I am delighted to reveal f:Entrepreneur’s first ever #ialso Top 100; the trailblazers demonstrating that entrepreneurialism is a space being reinvented by women. These stories are incredibly inspirational and reach outside the traditional bounds of business, including a number of cancer survivors and carers, amongst many other people who do so much more than their day job.

“This is a campaign that highlights the work of incredible women, but it is not only aimed at inspiring other women. This is for men too; showing everyone that even in the toughest situations in life, it is entrepreneurs who are the people that not only survive but thrive, creating purposeful small businesses and supporting their communities every day.”

