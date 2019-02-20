Twitter boss to headline Survive or Thrive digital event

One of the country’s most influential business leaders is to headline a major event next month to help Shropshire businesses capitalise on the digital revolution.

Bruce Daisley, the European Vice-President for social media giant Twitter, will give the keynote speech at Get Digital – Survive or Thrive in Telford on March 20.

The free to attend event is being staged by the Marches Growth Hub at Enginuity in Ironbridge to highlight how digital techniques and skills can boost business growth.

Mr Daisley has run the European arm of Twitter for seven years and was previously UK Managing Director of YouTube. He is host of the UK’s number one business podcast Eat Sleep Work Repeat and author of new bestselling book The Joy of Work.

Claire Critchell, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin, said they were delighted that Mr Daisley – recently named as one of the most influential business people in Britain – had accepted the invitation to attend.

“We want to help our companies plan their digital futures so that they do not miss out on business opportunities. Without planning they might survive, but by making sure they get digital they can thrive.

“This event will give them a reality check, show them some of the digital skills and practices they need to start adopting and also give an insight into how to protect their operations from cyber attacks.

“Bruce Daisley is right at the forefront of the digital revolution as boss of Twitter in Europe so our audience will be able to hear at first hand just what new technology can do for them.”

Birmingham-born Mr Daisley, said he was delighted to be given the opportunity to talk about the new digital revolution at the home of the original industrial revolution.

“The technological revolution facing us now, like the industrial revolution before it, might seem daunting but it represents a massive opportunity for Shropshire, Telford and the wider region.

“Those opportunities are not always defined by what sector you are in but more by the spirit of openness to change you have got. That is one of the key messages I will hope to talk about.”

The free event gets under way at 8am with breakfast and will include a panel discussion with Mr Daisley and other guests, workshops on key digital skills, an expo and networking opportunities.

To book your place visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/get-digital-survive-or-thrive-tickets-56174773259

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...