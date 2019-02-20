Pure Telecom welcomes new Marketing Manager

Shropshire-based telecommunications firm Pure Telecom has appointed a new Marketing Manager.

Kate Oakley, 26, has extensive experience in marketing and joins Pure after working for two years as Marketing Executive at employee engagement expert Best Companies.

Recently married Kate lives in Llansantffraid and says she was strongly attracted to Pure because of its strong reputation as a market leader and the firm’s focus on putting the customer first.

“I am delighted to be at Pure, these are exciting times in the world of telecommunications and I am looking forward to being part of that and working with such a highly regarded company in the industry,” she said.

“Pure’s commitment to customer service impresses me – it has to be a top priority but is something some firms don’t pay enough attention to. This commitment came through during my interview process and I was also inspired by the management team’s passion for the organisation and the industry.

“It’s important to find a company living by its values – particularly when those values match your own. I believe I have found that at Pure.

“The best thing about the company is the people. The team is driven and motivated to help customers and get the job done and everyone gets on well, too. This is so important for a small business.”

Kate achieved a first class degree in Business & Management Studies with Law from Cardiff Metropolitan University and has experience in both B2B and B2C marketing across retail, hospitality and professional service sectors.

“In my previous role we worked with similar organisations and had similar opportunities and challenges, so my experience fits well with what we are trying to do here,” Mrs Oakley added.

David Hayward, Pure Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kate as our new Marketing Manager, she has already proved to be an extremely valuable member of our team and will play an integral role in the future of the company.”

