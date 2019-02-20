Market Drayton residential development site sold to Shropshire company

A prominent residential development site in Market Drayton has been sold to Shropshire company Belford Homes.

Offers in the region of £650,000 were invited for the 1.55 acre site at the corner of Greenfields Lane and Adderley Road.

Belford Homes are planning a development of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Toby Shaw handled the sale for the Shrewsbury office of Towler Shaw Roberts.

He said: “It’s a very important site, 1.55 acres, which occupies a prime corner position as you approach Market Drayton.

“It generated much interest before being acquired by Belford Homes, a local company with exciting plans for a new development of homes.

“The sale underlines that there remains a very strong demand for sites of this nature.

“We are encouraged with the level of interest stimulated by a larger site of approximately 23.91 acres next to it in Market Drayton, which has outline planning permission granted for up to 250 houses, and is a major development opportunity in the town.”

