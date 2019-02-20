Major companies to share procurement tips at county event

The organisations leading some of the county’s biggest construction and housing projects will give expert advice on how to win contracts to work with them at a special event in Shrewsbury this month.

Experts from highways giants Kier and Balfour Beatty and housing maintenance specialists Wrekin Housing Trust and Connexus will share their tips on how to land the deals during a series of workshops at the February 28 event.

The workshops are part of a half-day event at Shrewsbury Town’s football ground called Forging Links With Your Local Supply Chain, funded by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and organised by Cogs, The Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Local Procurement Group, Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager, said the workshops would be invaluable for any company wanting to win work on public sector projects in the highways and housing maintenance sectors.

“If you have a business in these sectors and want to win work on these types of projects then this is an unmissable event,” she said.

Nigel Denton, Commissioning, Development and Procurement Manager for Shropshire Council and member of Cogs, added: “You will be able to hear first-hand what you need to do to break into the supply chains of some of the biggest organisations in the sector and develop hugely beneficial links with them.

“They will strip away any mystery from the procurement process and give you just the information you need to get your company bidding for some of the work involved in these vital sectors.”

Sarah Bass, Commissioning Procurement & Brokerage Manager at Telford & Wrekin Council, will also be on hand to explain how the councils and their suppliers do business and give tips on how to write effective tenders.

The free event – which includes breakfast – will also feature an expo by companies and organisations working in the sectors and a networking session.

It gets under way with registration and breakfast at 8am and closes at Noon.

To book your place visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/forging-links-with-your-local-supply-chain-tickets-54925245889?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...