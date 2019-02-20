Big data firm wins top accolade for its digital ‘dynamism’

A Shropshire big data firm has been recognised as a leader in digital innovation after scooping a top business award.

Purple Frog Systems Ltd in Telford, which designs and manages Business Intelligence solutions (BI) for companies across the globe, picked up the award for Digital Innovation on Friday at the West Midlands area final of the Federation of Small Businesses Awards.

The award recognises businesses which have used digital innovation to achieve growth, exceptional customer experience and increased financial performance.

Judges of the award said they were impressed with Purple Frog’s ‘digital dynamism’.

Managing director Alex Whittles said he and the team were absolutely delighted to have won the award.

He said: “We were up against some tough competition from other firms across the West Midlands so we are honoured that judges have recognised our hard work and commitment to digital innovation.

“As a company we have undergone unprecedented growth over the last 12 months. Not only have we taken on more employees, we have also moved to bigger premises and have some exciting projects on the horizon.

“This latest recognition really is the icing on the cake and marks the start of another momentous year in business.”

Based at Quantum House in Telford, Purple Frog, fought off competition from Midlands-based companies, Lettingproperty.com and eTravelSafety, to win the award.

Alex and his team will now be invited to attend the UK Final on May 23 in London.

