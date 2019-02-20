Alan Ward goes blue in support of Harry Banks

A 10-year-old boy, who needs life-saving treatment abroad, has inspired Shropshire furniture retailer, Alan Ward, to throw its support behind Mad About Harry, a cause set up to support Harry Banks, who suffers with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of children’s cancer.

Harry has been receiving treatment in the UK since he was six years old but the sports-mad youngster, who dreams of one day playing cricket for England like his hero Alastair Cook, now needs treatment that won’t be available in the UK until later this year.

While his parents recently raised the £500,000 for his treatment to continue abroad, Alan Ward has been fundraising to donate money to the cause.

“When we heard about Harry’s battle the staff knew it was something they wanted to help with, particularly as his parents are originally from Shrewsbury,” said Alan Ward’s managing director, Carl Johnson. “We were delighted to learn that his parents have achieved their goal of raising £500,000, but our staff still wanted to show their support so we did a fundraiser where we all wore blue clothing and made donations.

“Additionally, there is a Message Wall for Harry at the front of the Shrewsbury store for customers to write well wishes, which will be put in a card and sent to Harry.”

In a statement of the Mad About Harry website, Harry’s family, who live in Woburn Sands, Buckinghamshire, said: “All funds raised have been placed in a trust to be used for Harry’s current and future treatment and associated costs. At a point where no further treatment is required, or can reasonably be expected, the trustees and the family will agree how best to apportion the funds as set out on the website: neuroblastoma research; and children and their families that are affected by this cruel disease.”

