New appointment bolsters Family team at Aaron & Partners

Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners LLP has strengthened its Family team with the appointment of a new Solicitor.

Katie Hughes-Beddows has been promoted to the position after completing a training contract with the firm in 2018, and will now support family law Partner, Sandy Edwards, in working with clients across Shropshire and the Midlands.

Katie has been recognised with award nominations following high marks in her family law exams.

Richard Barge, Head of the Family team says: “Katie is a fantastic addition to our Family team in Shrewsbury and despite only qualifying recently, she already has a significant amount of knowledge and experience across a number of Family law matters.

“Her appointment reflects the increasing demand we’re seeing from clients in this region for support with a wide range of issues. These include everything from a relationship breakdown to divorce, separation, children arrangements and financial matters.

“We’re really hoping to build on the growth we have had within the Family team and also across the Shrewsbury office of the firm in 2019, and Katie’s promotion will play a key role in helping us achieve that.”

