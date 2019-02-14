Pave Aways gets to work on expansion for UK animal health R & D innovators

A leading innovator in animal health research and development is targeting 25 per cent growth with the consolidation and expansion of its Shropshire based UK headquarters.

Pathway Intermediates has commissioned Pave Aways building contractors to create a new facility at Harlescott Business Park that will offer additional office space.

It will move its UK headquarters from the Atcham Industrial Estate, where it occupies three separate units, to Harlescott once work is completed.

The firm, which provides research input and innovation to the bioscience industry with an emphasis on animal health, was started by two scientists near Market Drayton in 2001 and given a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2011. It now employs 35 people in Shropshire.

Pathway Intermediates has several sites in Shropshire including Bishops Castle and Clun as well as offices in the USA, China and Thailand and is owned by Korean based Easy Bio Inc.

The £611k contract is scheduled to take 18 weeks and includes the refurbishment and internal reconfiguration of the existing office and industrial unit to form new offices and associated works.

Pathway Intermediates Chief Operating Officer Edward Youngman said the move underpins the firm’s strategy for growth.

“The new headquarters will streamline our business operations and offer us the capacity to expand and take on new staff in the near future. We are pleased to be working with Pave Aways and are delighted to be taking the next step in the journey of Pathway Intermediates.”

Pave Aways Managing Director Steven Owen said: “This is an exciting development for Pathway Intermediates and we’re happy to be working in partnership to deliver its vision for a modern and practical HQ that will allow the firm to grow and increase its market share.

“Work is already well underway using our local supply chain and we look forward to completing the project on budget and on time as befits our reputation.”

The contract is the latest in a series of projects in the manufacturing sector for Pave Aways, which has its headquarters in Knockin, near Oswestry.

Recent schemes it has completed for manufacturers include a £4.6m production and warehouse facility at Invertek Drives in Welshpool for the Welsh Assembly; £8.45m build for Polytec in Telford; a £2.1m new build despatch building for Airbus at its Flintshire headquarters and a 370 sq m extension for manufacturer Zip-Clip in Welshpool.

