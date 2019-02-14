Henshalls Insurance Brokers help secure funds for Wellington Orbit

A Shropshire company is celebrating this week, as their application for funding for a local arts and community centre has been successful.

Henshalls Insurance Brokers based in Newport applied to the 2018 Aviva Community Fund to enable The Wellington Orbit (which is a community benefit society) to be disability friendly, with an allocated grant of £1,000.

Mark Freeman, Managing Director of Henshalls said: “We received notification at the end of January that we had ‘won’ the money for the Wellington Orbit.”

The Aviva Community Awards are based on a voting system, the more votes a project receives the better the chances of winning the award. After voting closes, the 400 projects with the most votes across the 3 stipulated categories will receive the funding they applied for.

Mark continued “We encouraged everyone we could to vote for the Wellington Orbit, asking friends, family, colleagues and clients to vote and when the deadline came we had received nearly 2,000 votes, which really does show that people do support the local community projects.”

Sophie Eades, Chief Officer of the Wellington Orbit said: “Huge thanks and appreciation to Mark and the team at Henshalls Insurance Brokers for applying and winning the funding for us. Equipping any building from scratch is a huge financial task, but Henshalls have enabled us to purchase essential equipment to ensure we are disability friendly.

“The Orbit will feature a cinema and an art cafe, with regular exhibitions and great locally sourced food, while the upper floors (once refurbished) will be used for all manner of artistic activities, including music and dance, art and craft workshops and events as well as meeting and course rooms.”

The Wellington Orbit has taken on the lease of the old HSBC building in Wellington and is currently refurbishing the ground floor, phase one of the 6,500 feet space available.

Ray Hughes, Director of the Wellington Orbit said: “We are so very grateful to Henshalls, and their true community spirit.”

