Shropshire firm makes coveted Fast Track listing

A Shropshire business is cracking open the champagne after making it into the coveted Sunday Times International Track 200 list for 2019.

Jupiter Group, based on Audley Avenue Business Park, Newport, is celebrating after its continued international sales growth saw it appear in the prestigious national list for a second consecutive year – and remain in the top 25.

CEO Mark Tweddle said it was a “great honour” for the firm, which is the second largest, independent employer in Newport, to rank 22nd in the highly respected league table of the top performing private mid-market companies in the UK.

Maintaining such a high ranking means that the fresh produce company continues to fly the flag for Great Britain on a global stage as one the country’s fastest growing companies for impressive multi-million-pound international sales.

Mark, of Lichfield, said: “What a fabulous start to 2019. We couldn’t be more delighted to reveal that for a second year in a row we have made it into the Sunday Times International Track 200 list for our continued international growth.

“We were over the moon to enter the list for the first time last year, so to make it a second consecutive year, and to remain in the top 25, is amazing and a great honour.

“It’s also a reflection of all the hard work and effort of our Jupiter team continues to put in across the globe as we continue to build further on our successes.”

Jupiter’s 2019 ranking comes after it achieved an impressive average annual sales growth of 107.23% over the last two years.

The last year has seen many developments come to the forefront in Jupiter’s fresh produce world, including a major new acquisition in South Africa, the launch of a quarterly company magazine, and the first yield of its new and superior varieties of table grapes, to name just a few.

In addition to the honour of the listing, Mark and his wife, Director Yvonne, have also been invited to attend a special ceremony in London in May alongside CEOs of companies who they appear alongside in the 2019 International Track 200.

Criteria for making it onto the list, includes achieving total sales of between £25m-£200m, international sales of between £1m-£100m, average two-year international sales growth of between 15% and 300% and staffing levels of between 10 and 1,000.

