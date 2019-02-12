﻿Morris Site Machinery debuts shining stars

Innovative new products and a new Managing Director took the spotlight at the Morris Site Machinery stand at this year’s Executive Hire Show.

The UK’s leading tower light manufacturer, headquartered in Shrewsbury, used the event to launch its next generation SMC TL90 Evolve lighting tower and its SMC TL60 Solar Trolley light. Managing Director Allan Binstead took to the stage on the Show’s Innovation Trail bringing to life why its sustainable Solar Tower had rightfully earned its place as a finalist.

The compact SMC TL60 Solar Trolley is 100% solar powered, can fit on a standard 500kg tail lift, and its 230kg weight allows excellent manoeuvrability. The energy efficient and easily deployable unit produces zero noise and zero emissions.

Allan said: “This is an incredible time to have joined the business with exciting new products adding to our world class line up. Customer reaction to our innovative and sustainable new models at the Show underpins that we are on the pulse of what the industry needs to support its environmental goals.

“There really was a buzz about the stand – and I don’t think it was just about our lime green shirts” added Allan.

The Company was celebrating a number of milestones including SMC marking its 25th anniversary as a brand. Launched at the show, the SMC TL90 Evolve, with its compact ergonomic design and three lamp head options also attracted considerable interest from customers.

Morris Site Machinery is part of fifth-generation, family owned and run business group Morris & Company, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2019.

