Employment Law seminars taking place in Shropshire

People across Shropshire have the chance to be brought up to date with the very latest employment law changes at a series of events being held in the county.

The seminars are free to attend and will be hosted by leading law firm Lanyon Bowdler at venues in Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry in March.

John Merry, head of the employment department at Lanyon Bowdler, said the seminars were always popular with business owners and those working in HR because employment law is always changing.

He said: “We will be discussing a range of topics, and I would advise anyone with responsibility for employees – regardless of the size of the business – to come along.

“The seminars will be covering key recent and forthcoming developments in employment law and provide the perfect opportunity for delegates to get up to speed with the changes.

“The updates last about an hour, will be followed by a question and answer session and delegates will also have the chance to have a 10-minute meeting with one of our employment experts.”

Seminars will be held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Thursday, March 21, the Lanyon Bowdler offices at Hazledine House in Telford on Tuesday, March 26 and Oswestry Cricket Club on Thursday, March 28.

The Shrewsbury event runs from 8.30am to 10.30am and the others will be held between 12.30pm and 2.30pm. The events are free to attend but booking is essential as places are limited.

John added: “Anyone wanting to take advantage of the 10-minute session with one of our experts must indicate that when booking as they will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

“Among the things we will be looking at is the Government’s Good Work Plan, which outlines the key aspects of the recommendations of an independent review of modern work practices that it intends to implement.

“We will concentrate on changes that are already timetabled, but also highlight other issues which the Government intends to address.

“Changes already the subject of draft legislation include an increase in the maximum financial penalty for ‘aggravated breaches’ of employment law, the extension of the right to receive pay slips and written statements of terms to workers, obligations to provide more detail in payslips and statements of written terms, and a change in the way holiday pay is to be calculated.

“We will also provide tips for employers in relation to references, highlighting and expanding on, recently published Acas guidance.”

To book a place at a seminar, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Employment Law Update – Spring 2019 with your desired location, indicating if you want the 10-minute employment clinic slot at the end of the meeting. Seminars are free to delegates but HR Consultants will be charged £25 + VAT per person.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...