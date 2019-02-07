Young Enterprise teams to showcase fledgling businesses

On Saturday 9th February, Young Enterprise teams have a second opportunity to set up stands in The Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury to showcase their fledgling businesses.

They will be talking to shoppers – and The Mayor of Shrewsbury – who will be attending for the second time – explaining their business ideas and hoping to sell some of their products.

Students learn a lot from the trade fairs, the practical skills of designing and setting up a stand, getting advice from YE volunteers and judges – and probably learning most from talking to the general public.

Young Enterprise Local Volunteer Board members and volunteers will all be on hand to talk about the Young Enterprise Company Programme which supports teams of students in participating schools.

As part of the programme, Young Enterprise teams have to take part in a ‘Dragon’s Den’ type interview and also deliver a 4-minute presentation to judges in a lecture theatre. Knowing this requires a great deal of confidence, Young Enterprise asked John Rainford of Strawberry Fields if he would help with providing some confidence workshops. Mike Hatch of The Vision Gallery offered the use of his space to deliver these workshops.

He said: “It is a pleasure to help Young Enterprise; it’s great to see the students getting involved and I hope it may inspire them to pick up a paintbrush. The confidence course demonstrates what is possible – if you put your mind to it.”

At the first trade fair, Councillor Peter Nutting, Mayor of Shrewsbury, spent ages talking to students, asking questions – and was genuinely interested in their business ideas. He also thanked Mike Hatch for providing space for the workshops.

The trade fairs are open to the public and the students welcome the opportunity to talk to shoppers.

Trade stands will be open to the public between 9.00 am and 4.00 pm and Young Enterprise volunteers will be available to offer support and answer any questions.

