Whixall Marina’s famous swan featured on new identity

Whixall Marina’s long-term resident ‘Sid’, a mute swan, has taken centre-stage on a new logo created for the marina following a major renovation of its facilities.

The new identity has been created by Nick Edwards Design of Newport and is now featured across the marina’s facilities and marketing material. This includes on-site signage, café branding and menus, business cards, website and social media channels.

Sid has held court at the marina for over ten years, nurturing a new brood of cygnets each year. Visiting swans looking to usurp him from his position at the marina are met with short shrift!

The marina has recently undergone a major refurbishment programme comprising a dedicated marina office, chandlery, upgraded shower and toilet facilities, a new car park and enhanced boat repair and maintenance facilities. Most significantly, the addition of a new 50-seater café has seen the marina’s usage being extended beyond the boating community to local people.

Marketing Consultant, Hazel Ruscoe, worked with Nick Edwards to devise the new identity and, as she explains, an image to depict the beauty and rural surroundings of the marina was always at the heart of their plans:

“The marina is set in a stunning rural location and we wanted to create an identity that reflected the local environment and abundant wildlife. This includes the presence of mute swans who, for many years, have been a popular feature of the marina, and notably our famous swan, Sid.

“We have introduced two strong corporate colours which work really well across both the marina’s environment and our marketing material. Nick has produced a really striking design for us which I’m sure will have real longevity. As a relatively small business, we were working with a modest budget and Nick has provided great value for money.”

