Severn Business Network raises £6,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

A Shropshire networking club has presented a £6,000 cheque to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity after raising money for the organisation with a Christmas raffle.

Members of the Severn Business Network, which promotes business growth in and around Shropshire, raised enough money to save two lives in the area, equating to the cost of two helicopter flights.

The donation was raised through a raffle draw, which included gifts from Harvey’s, Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Shrewsbury Golf Club, Tanners and Jane Wilde Catering.

Stephanie Henson, event organiser, said: “We are thrilled to announce that ticket sales exceeded our expectations and we raised more than £4,500. The Severn Business Network bolstered this to the tune of £1,500 to bring the total to £6,000.

“Thank you to everyone involved. The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, one of our member groups, is a vital service that we could all require at any moment and one which continues to provide rapid and life saving help right across the region.

“Each flight costs around £3,000 and we set out to raise funds to ‘save a life’ in this respect through a premium raffle draw.”

The event was held in December at the Morris Hall, Shrewsbury.

To entertain the crowd, six members of the Severn Business Network walked out on stage to perform an ACDC-esque rock set.

The newly formed SBN band was made up of Graham Chidley, Ben Calder and partner Jayne, Pete Savage, Jason King, Emily Challenor and Andy Lawrence.

The group practiced for more than six months learning instruments and songs.

Miss Henson said: “It was a fantastic evening and wrapped up another high-achieving year for the Severn Business Network and its members.

“We thank everyone who has helped us throughout the year and especially those involved in our fundraiser this Christmas.

“The cheque was officially presented to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity at their base in Cosford on February 3.”

The Severn Business Network, which marks its 10-year anniversary this year, hosts weekly, early-morning meetings at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, which means members can network and enjoy breakfast but still start their working day on time.

With more than 35 active members, the organisation enables people to promote their own ventures and forge collaborative partnerships.

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are so grateful for the incredible donation of £6,000 from the Severn Business Network. This is enough to fund two life-saving missions, plus crew kit for on board the helicopters.

“It’s not widely known that Midlands Air Ambulance Charity receives no Government or National Lottery funding, and every penny comes from the public and local business, so we’re extremely thankful for the support we have received from members of this networking club.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...