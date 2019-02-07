Free construction training set to deliver 400 opportunities

An innovative new construction training programme based in Telford is now looking for interested people to join them and start a career in, or rejoin, the construction industry.

The Marches Construction Ready Partnership will offer free construction training to people making them ready for employment in the construction industry. The three phase programme will make learners work ready, site ready, and skills ready and includes achieving CSCS card accreditation.

Caroline Cowper, the project coordinator said: “Our first learners will join the programme this month so we are really keen to get the word out there so as many people as possible can benefit from the programme.

The project has been designed to be flexible, with start dates every two weeks in order to fit in with individual circumstances. The whole programme is up to 11 weeks of part time learning and involves practical training as well as some classroom based activities.

“No previous construction experience is necessary you just need to be 16 or over and interested in joining the construction industry. We’re looking to train 400 individuals over the next 14 months and the intention is that they will leave us ready to start work in the construction industry.”

The Marches Construction Ready Partnership is made up of social landlord The Wrekin Housing Trust, training provider Landau, building technology company Beattie Passive and Telford College. The project is funded by the Department for Education and the CITB’s Construction Skills Fund.

The programme is based in Telford and is open to all. Anyone interested should register online at www.construction-ready.co.uk or call 01952 221465.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...