Aico appoints two new Directors

Aico Ltd, an Ei Company, based in Oswestry has promoted two long standing team members to new Director positions within the company.

Aico says it prides itself on promoting from within and these appointments follow a long line of similar actions.

James Cavan first joined Aico in September 1997, as an Area Sales Representative and after a series of promotions over the last twenty-two years, most recently to National Sales Manager, has now been promoted to the role of Sales Director. During James’ time at Aico he has invested in his personal development and attained a Level 9 Professional Development Award in SCQF and in October 2014 he was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Degree (B.A.) in Business and Enterprise from Napier University, Edinburgh.

Matthew Small first joined Aico in 1999 as a Warehouse Operative and again after a series of promotions, over the last twenty years, has now been promoted to Aico’s Commercial and Financial Director. Matthew has also invested in his personal development, he is a member of the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) passing his exams in 2006. Matthew has also completed the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Diploma and Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting.

Neal Hooper, Managing Director comments “I would firstly like to congratulate James and Matthew upon their promotions. Their attitude, commitment and dedication to Aico has been exemplary. We have a passion for developing people, including our current work with an external company, and they are living proof that this culture provides opportunities. Whether it is through coaching for all, seven current apprenticeships or a homegrown management team – people are our focus.”

Andy Johnson, Managing Director of LEW, a client of Aico, understands the importance of developing your team and comments on the promotions “This is fantastic news and a great example to all. Aico promoting from within. Great to be working with a company that shares the same values as LEW Electrical Distributors. Training and development of its people at the very heart of the business. Congratulations to everyone concerned.”

As part of their commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Aico works with schools and colleges via careers days and assemblies to help promote the various job roles available within the Fire and CO industry and the importance of having the right attitude and commitment to succeed in your chosen career path.

Matthew Small feels that this is a vital message to relay to students. “Having worked with students in our local schools and colleges over the last year and having been involved with helping students to raise their aspirations within Shropshire, I feel it is important to point out that I started working at Aico as an Apprentice, within the Warehouse Team. Through a combination of hard work and investment by my employer I was able to develop and reach the position of Director within a company that I care deeply about.”

