Achievements celebrated at County Training Awards Evening

A group of high-achieving learners, from across Shropshire, reunited to celebrate their achievements at County Training’s second Awards Evening at the Gateway Education and Arts Centre in Shrewsbury.

Over 32 learners were recognised by the Training Provider County Training for their personal achievements in the areas of Business Administration, Customer Service, Warehousing, IT, Hairdressing, Childcare, Support Teaching, Social Care, Hospitality, Employability skills, Distance Learning, English and maths.

The highlight of the evening was a speech by Gina Billington, HR Manager at the Shropshire Community NHS Trust.

Gina commented: “I was honoured to be invited to attend the evening to recognise and celebrate the achievements of these learners. I thoroughly enjoyed hearing about their journeys to succeed in a variety of learning and qualification routes. Our Trust has worked with County Training over a number of years to support our workforce plans. We have had great success with new apprentices going on to gain employment with us and continue in their learning and development.”

This was a sentiment echoed by Jay Jamilla Falconer, who was also in attendance at the evening, who completed a Level 2 Childcare apprenticeship with County Training. Jay Jamilla commented “The award evening was nerve wracking, but it was great to get my certificate. My assessor at County Training was very helpful, I trusted her and she was very supportive and I now want to go on to do my level 3. I would say to anyone who is thinking about doing an apprenticeship to do it, as it might turn into a fulltime job like mine has.”

Over the past year County Training has helped hundreds people increase their work based skills as a response to the Governments plans to increase apprentice numbers and maths and English skills nationally.

County Training delivers training and Apprenticeships in the following areas: Agriculture, Business Administration, Childcare, Customer Service, Hairdressing, Health and Social Care, Horticulture, Hospitality, IT, Management and Team Leading, Motor Vehicle, Plumbing, Support Teaching, Warehouse and Storage as well as maths and English.

County Training is holding advice evenings across Shropshire from the 25th February to 1st March 2019 for anyone considering their next steps.

If you would like to book a slot at the advice evening, simply call 0345 678 9023, or email enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk.

