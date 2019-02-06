Shrewsbury businesses link up for product launch

Three of Shrewsbury’s independent businesses linked up for a successful event recently.

Acoustic Boutique, the television and audio retailer based in the town, hosted a ‘Sound Revolution’ evening at its High Street store.

They were joined by Mike Hale from specialist drinks supplier Wrekin Whiskies on Wyle Cop, who organised a gin tasting including two Shropshire gins, and Jonathan Soden of modern art gallery The Soden Collection, also based on Wyle Cop, who brought in work from some leading artists including Endre Roder and sculptures from Carl Longworth.

“It was a very successful event which we used as the official launch of a new speaker from Bang & Olufsen, called the BeoSound Edge, which is a wireless hi-fi speaker offering 360 degree sound and stylish and innovative design,” explained Tina Boyle of Acoustic Boutique.

“We are very proud of Shrewsbury’s vast array of independent businesses and so it was great to be able to join forces with two others to provide an excellent all-round experience for local people,” Tina added.

