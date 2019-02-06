Shrewsbury-based recruitment agency sign up to Armed Forces Covenant

Shrewsbury-based Red Recruitment has committed to ensuring equality amongst serving and ex-serving armed forces personnel and their families and the promotion of equality with its clients by signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant run by the Ministry of Defence.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a pledge by employers to promote and demonstrate their commitment to assisting individuals with a number of issues and challenges they may face when returning to civilian life including financial, legal, health and employment matters.

Recruitment Manager, Rob Griffiths explained “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the MOD and a number of armed forces charities and organisations to provide our support as we feel very strongly about assisting all individuals from all backgrounds into employment.

“We have worked very closely with candidates who have served or are in the process of leaving the armed forces and realise how challenging the transition can be. If we can be a part of making that transition into employment easier for them then that’s one less stress they need to consider.

“Those who have served bring a multitude of skills, experiences and qualifications which transfer extremely well into civilian jobs so businesses would benefit hugely from the pool of talent available. We are proud to say that many of the candidates we have already assisted have now secured stable, long-term and fulfilling employment through Red Recruitment and signing the covenant cements our commitment to continuing to assist those in need.”

Red Recruitment is an independent consultancy specialising in the supply of permanent, contract and temporary staff across a range of sectors including Administration, Finance, IT, Sales, HR, Management, Legal and Marketing.

