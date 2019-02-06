Physiological Measurements support team member’s ‘brave the shave’

A team member at Physiological Measurements in Oswestry has braved the shave for charity.

Faron Kendall shaved off his beloved beard to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The idea was brought about by comments from his friends and family about how big his beard had become and this got him thinking about the ‘brave the shave’ campaign that Macmillan promote.

Via a ‘Go Fund Me’ page, it was through the generosity of his friends, family and colleagues that the event became a big hit.

Having raised over £100, Faron had no choice but to wave goodbye to his beard and grab hold of those clippers!

Faron commented: “I wanted to do more than just get rid of my beard, so I put a statement out on social media about doing it for charity. The response was very positive and I chose Macmillan because I feel they have the most positive effect on people’s lives and, on a personal level, my mum is a great supporter of cancer care charities so I also did this for her.”

Faron’s employers, Physiological Measurements, agreed to match the final amount and provided the location for the fundraising event in Oswestry.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...