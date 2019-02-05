Payroll specialist joins Shropshire accountancy firm

A payroll specialist has joined a Shropshire accountancy firm to deliver administrative support to their growing network of clients.

Rali Vasileva has been appointed as a payroll administrator at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, in Shrewsbury.

She will be working with colleagues in the busy payroll team who run payroll services for a wide range of clients across Shropshire and beyond.

Her key responsibilities will be to enter data to produces weekly or monthly payslips and payroll reports, and to ensure each company’s payroll services run smoothly and efficiently.

“I’m very pleased to be working with the Dyke Yaxley team and my role gives me a real opportunity to develop my professional skills still further, and to interact with companies from all business sectors on a daily basis,” said Rali.

“My aim is to learn more from my widely-experienced colleagues and to build on my business and accountancy skills to ensure I have a successful and productive career.”

Managing director at Dyke Yaxley, Laurie Riley, said Rali’s appointment was the latest in a sustained expansion of the business following an increase in business in recent months.

“We’re always looking to develop the services we can offer our clients and the payroll team plays a vital role in delivering payroll services which means companies can concentrate on their core business and leave the administration to us.

“Our payroll experts act just as an internal payroll department would, but without the need for the client to employ their own admin staff or spending time running the service themselves.”

The specialised Dyke Yaxley payroll team manages over 150 payrolls for all kinds of companies ranging from those with just one employee to workforces of over 100.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...