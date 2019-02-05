New appointment at Shropshire Homes

A land and planning director has been appointed at Shropshire Homes, as the company positions itself for another exciting year of growth.

Andy Sheldon has been appointed as director at the leading independent and award-winning housebuilder, which has a strong reputation for creating desirable homes and transforming iconic buildings. Shropshire Homes, which has developments across the county as well as in Staffordshire, has gone from strength to strength since it began over 35 years ago.

Managing director Howard Thorne said it is an exciting time for the company, and he was pleased to welcome Andy onto the board of directors. “Andy has been working with us for over ten years and has contributed very significantly to the growth of the business,” said Howard. “We completed almost 200 homes last year with sales of £43million and have a strong land bank, which will enable continued growth in years to come.”

Andy said it was great to be part of a team that had such an impressive record of working on prestigious projects. “Shropshire Homes is renowned for not only producing luxurious and modern homes, but also handling projects sensitively,” he said. “The company works with local residents, councils and homebuyers to ensure it produces the best homes on the market. I’m pleased to join the management team of a fantastic, forward-thinking company, which has so many exciting developments in the pipeline.”

Shropshire Homes’ current developments include the redevelopment of the former Beeches Hospital in Ironbridge, as well as the creation of new homes at Tibberton and Chetwynd Gate, which are both close to Newport. In Shrewsbury there is the iconic Leighton Park development along with the luxurious homes at Mount Grange, and just three miles away at Hanwood is an exciting development of new properties. In Stafford there is the stunning St George’s Parkway development, where homes are being created in this former hospital.

Future developments for Shropshire Homes include Cricketers Meadow in the village of Pontesbury, Bratton in Telford and Chaddeslode House in Shrewsbury, which will see the conversion of a beautiful listed Georgian mansion.

