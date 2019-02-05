County-based IT company assists Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin

A Shropshire-based IT support and communications solutions company is working with independent charity, Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin to transform their IT system.

Bespoke Computing was approached by Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, who learned about the Telford company from a local news article about their services for another client.

Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin provides ongoing support to older people in the local community, so it’s essential that their IT processes run smoothly, and their communications are readily available.

Bespoke Computing has worked with many health and education organisations locally including; Marches Care and Condover College, so they are familiar with the requirements of such organisations. They were able to offer Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin the best IT support option that included a charity discount which can be invested back into the organisation.

They now provide them with day-to-day support and a responsive IT service with a focus on updating their large system and making it more modern. Bespoke Computing were thrilled to be chosen as the most suitable option for the charity organisation after the Business Development Manager of Bespoke Computing delivered their pitch.

Paul Cook, Business Development Manager of Bespoke Computing, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. They do fantastic work and provide important support to the local community, so it’s great that we can be involved with that. Our team is very personable, and we like to tell our clients ‘to rely on us to be your IT department’ which is the type of service we believe has helped us to gain and retain clients.”

Gina Spencer, Finance Director of Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: “Being an independent local charity, it’s important that we choose the right IT support provider and Bespoke Computing were the best choice for us. They offer an extremely responsive service and have been a pleasure to communicate with. We’re especially grateful to receive a charity discount from them which enables us to put those vital funds to use elsewhere.”

