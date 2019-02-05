Brexit director to speak at key food and drink event

Leading Brexit expert Peter Wilding is to be a keynote speaker at a special event for food and drink producers in Shropshire.

Mr Wilding – Brexit director at leading Midlands law firm FBC Manby Bowdler – will discuss the impact of the UK’s EU withdrawal on food and drink manufacturers at the event in Telford on February 19.

The free two-hour seminar, being staged by Harper Adams University and Aston University in Birmingham, will show small and medium-sized food and drink manufacturers how to use technology and innovation to grow.

Organiser Richard Fallon said it was open to producers from across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Herefordshire who wanted to get expert advice on how proven technology solutions could help their businesses.

Mr Wilding, widely acknowledged for coining the term ‘Brexit’, said he would be highlighting some of the steps producers can take now to reduce the impact Brexit could have on their business.

“There is still a long way to go until we know what final form Brexit will take, but there are lots of things companies in the food and drink sector should be doing now to help prepare themselves,” he said.

“I will be giving an insight into the most effective steps the industry should be taking right away and discussing the likely outcomes of the political negotiations and what that could mean in the future.”

The seminar is being held at Telford Innovation campus on Shifnal Road, Priorslee, from Noon to 2pm and will showcase some of the support that Harper Adams and Aston University can provide.

Some of the businesses which have already benefitted from their advice will be on hand to discuss their success, including Zoe Harrison the owner of Shropshire-based artisan nut butters manufacturer Butterbelle.

Mr Wilding is leading FBC Manby Bowdler’s Brexit Advisory Service, which has been inundated with inquiries from farmers and food producers about how they can ‘Brexitproof’ their operations.

To book your place on the seminar go to https://food-and-drink-manufacturers-funded-support.eventbrite.co.uk/

