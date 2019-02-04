Shropshire big data firm shortlisted for prestigious award

A leading big data firm in Shropshire has been shortlisted for a prestigious business award.

Purple Frog Systems Ltd in Telford, which designs and manages cutting edge Business Intelligence solutions (BI), has been named a finalist in the West Midlands round of the Federation of Small Businesses 2019 awards.

The company, which recently celebrated its best ever year, has been shortlisted against two other Midlands-based companies, Lettingproperty.com and eTravelSafety, for a digital innovation award

The award recognises businesses which have used digital innovation to achieve growth, exceptional customer experience and increased financial performance. Managing director Alex Whittles said he and the team were delighted.

He said: “This is absolutely terrific news for us and comes at a time when we are celebrating unprecedented growth in the business.

“It would be the icing on the cake to win this award but we are up against some tough competition so we are certainly not going to get ahead of ourselves. We wish the other finalists the very best of luck along with all the other businesses which have been shortlisted for awards.”

Over the last 12 months Purple Frog, which is a leader in its field of expertise, has secured a number of new major clients following increased demand for its innovative services.

In particular it has seen a continued increase in demand for cloud-based Business Intelligence solutions as well as growth in machine learning projects as more companies adopt the technologies of Industry 4.0.

It celebrated it’s most successful year to date in 2018 with turnover up 34% on the previous year.

It also recruited three new members of staff to help it meet growing demand and moved to new offices at Quantum House at Hadley Park East.

The big data specialist will find out on February 15th at an award ceremony in Birmingham whether or not it will be named the winner of the FSB Digital Innovation Award.

