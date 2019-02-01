New Consultancy launched to boost hospitality industry

A new consultancy designed to overhaul brand image, improve customer experience and boost profits in the hospitality sector is to be launched in Shropshire, offering a series of free clinics for industry bosses.

Mr Greenside has brought together a team of experts who have worked with some of the top hospitality and food brands in the UK, creating PR and marketing strategies, streamlining operations and redesigning menus.

Launched by leading creative agency Nathan Rous PR, Mr Greenside will work with restaurants, hotels, cafes, farm shops and other food suppliers across the country.

The consultancy has been in development for almost a year in response to demand for expertise and advice on how to better sell directly to the customer, building connections, engagement and loyalty across all platforms.

Nathan said he had recruited key staff from within the industry for to take the project forward and was delighted to now be launching Mr Greenside to help kick-start a positive 2019.

“It has been a challenging time for businesses with economic uncertainty, a lot of it fuelled by the paralysis over Brexit, continuing to create a period of great uncertainty,” he said.

“Those in the hospitality and food sector are also feeling the knock-on effects of struggles on the High Street which will make the task of attracting footfall a much bigger ask in the years to come.

“We have noticed a growing demand for extra help on a consultancy basis to help businesses overhaul their brand image and create marketing strengths to help see customer numbers soar and profits increase.”

While the consultancy is new, Nathan and his team have worked with leading names in the industry over the last 10 years including Mr and Mrs Smith Hotels, Mitchells and Butler, Find My Pub, smoothie favourite Love Taste Co and a string of breweries including Hook Norton and Holden’s.

“We’ve have made some key hires, with two of our latest recruits at Nathan Rous PR coming from hospitality backgrounds, while also bringing in a highly experienced hospitality operations manager to work solely on Mr Greenside,” Nathan continued.

“It is a new departure for us to work on a project which is sector-specific, but with the wealth of knowledge and experience that we’ve got here, it made sense to meet the demand there is for this kind of support service.,

“We have a proven track record in helping companies to update and hone their customer-facing channels resulting in a significant upturn in commercial performance and we know that we can do that for many more.”

Founder of Love Taste Co Richard Canterbury said he had worked with Nathan for more than six years and the firm had helped to revolutionise his brand.

“We thoroughly enjoyed working with Nathan and his team. Indeed, over a six-year period we’ve had some extraordinary success, both in terms of profile-raising and brand positioning.

“We have gone from a business selling in Borough Market to a global business selling as far afield as Australia and the Middle East.

“Not only are we very proud of the work we’ve done together, we’ve also recommended Nathan and his team to other suppliers and stakeholders.”

The team at Mr Greenside will be holding free 30-minute consultation sessions at the Wellington office within the coming months, encouraging local bosses to come and meet with industry expects. While there will also be free industry advice available on the website – www.mrgreenside.com.

The announcement of the consultancy for Nathan Rous PR follows a move to bigger offices in Wellington with the help of a £10,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community High Street Fund.

Founded in 2008, the firm’s clients include global shirt kings Charles Tyrwhitt, international bikeshare firm nextbike, Royal Christmas tree favourites Pines & Needles and worldwide mobility solution Whim.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...