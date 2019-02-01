Filtermist International adds DCS Group to its portfolio with £6.6m acquisition

A leading Industrial air filtration and extraction specialist has successfully completed its largest ever acquisition with the £6.6million purchase of Yorkshire-based DCS Group.

Filtermist International, which is part of the Absolent Group, believes the deal will provide the group with the opportunity to increase its global presence in key sectors, including pharmaceutical and woodworking.

It is the latest in a series of recent acquisitions that have included dust filtration systems manufacturer Dustcheck Ltd and customised air movement and air pollution control system specialist Multi-Fan Systems.

“This latest deal is designed to significantly enhance Absolent Group’s presence in the dust and fume extraction market,” commented James Stansfield, Filtermist International CEO.

“We have extremely ambitious targets over the next five years and increasing our presence in all of our market sectors is a key strategic objective. We will be combining the strengths of our companies to offer our customers a complete solution for air extraction and filtration.”

He continued: “Traditionally, Filtermist has been known for its oil mist extraction capabilities – the acquisitions we have made so far mean that as a company we are now able to offer dust and fume extraction, VOC abatement, odour control, solvent recovery and more.

“We offer a full turn-key service for customers that need to ensure the air is free from a wide range of contaminants. This ranges from initial recommendations and project management services, to equipment manufacture and supply, installation, commissioning and after-sales support.”

Founded over 30 years ago, the DCS Group collectively acts as a designer, supplier, installer and commissioner of fume and dust extraction systems.

It consists of a number of specialist enterprises including DCS Limited & Cades Limited, with both brands enjoying established reputations for providing quality dust extraction systems for customers in a number of industries, including pharmaceutical and woodworking.

The DCS business assets also include Ecogate Limited and Gallito Limited, which between them manufacture a range of industry-associated products, such as FastClip ducting and microprocessor-controlled extraction optimisation systems designed to improve extraction efficiency.

Bringing these products into the Absolent Group provides an opportunity to expand the brands’ presence to overseas markets, utilising an established global distributor and subsidiary network.

Filtermist International was supported by PKF Cooper Parry and Legal Clarity during negotiations, whilst the sellers were advised by the Camlee Group.

DCS Group, which had a consolidated turnover of £11.4 million during 2018, will be integrated and consolidated into Absolent Group with immediate effect.

Absolent Group currently includes Filtermist International Ltd, Absolent AB, Avani Environmental International Inc., Bristol T&G International GmbH, Dustcheck Ltd and Multi-Fan Systems Ltd in its portfolio. Services offered include oil mist, smoke and fume extraction, dust control, VOC abatement, production waste extraction and industrial ventilation.

In the UK, project teams comprising individuals from all Absolent Group companies work together to offer a single source solution for customers looking to benefit from cleaner, safer and more productive working environments.

