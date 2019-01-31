New female fire engineer in Shropshire

A local family business, Unicorn Fire & Safety Solutions Ltd, has been joined by the company owners daughter Lindsay.

Lindsay has joined the Shrewsbury-based company which offers a range of services including fire consultancy services, fire risk assessments, fire, health & safety and first aid training and fire extinguisher supply, installation, maintenance and hire.

Mike Ablitt, fire consultant and Managing Director of the company, said: “I am very pleased and proud that Lindsay has joined us.”

Lindsay becomes one of the very few female Fire Extinguisher Engineers in the Country.

Whilst this isn’t the career choice of many women, Lindsay is very clear that this doesn’t bother her at all.

Lindsay says “I find it really interesting and I meet so many really lovely customers. All my dad’s team were firefighters so I see this as my own way of helping to keep our county safe.”

Proud Dad Mike explained that Lindsay beet all the other students on her course coming top and gaining a Distinction.

