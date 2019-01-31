Family business shortlisted for Regional Award in anniversary year

Morris & Company has been awarded another reason to celebrate in its 150th year having been shortlisted for ‘Family Business of the Year’ in the 2019 West Midlands Business Masters Awards.

The Business Masters Awards acknowledge the success of businesses throughout the West Midlands and the ‘Family Business of the Year’ category is brand new for 2019, highlighting companies who have utilised the skillsets of multiple generations and have a long-term vision for sustainable success.

With over 720 people now employed across its Property, Care and Site Machinery businesses, Morris & Company Chairman, Robin Morris, was delighted to be announced as a finalist in the prestigious business awards: “As the fifth generation of our family business, we are more than aware of the importance of retaining knowledge as passed down through the generations. My father shared an office with his father for over 40 years – a great example of intergenerational knowledge share!

“It was my great-great-grandfather James Kent Morris who set up this business back in 1869 with a sound philosophy which set the foundations of where we are today: “To do the common thing uncommonly well brings success”. We may have updated the company philosophy to “excellence as standard” but the core sentiment remains the same” Robin added.

The company’s celebrations this year are about honouring the past and embracing the future. Morris Property, with its 225 strong property portfolio, is the county’s most active local property company and the business is growing its property footprint across the West Midlands, working as construction partners for both private and public across educational, medical and industrial sectors. Its Care Homes serve communities across Shropshire and into Cheshire while Morris Site Machinery trades with 25 countries worldwide and has been featured for the second year running by the Sunday Times Track 200 for Export, and recently won ‘Export Business of the Year’ in the Black Country Chamber of Commerce awards.

“As we continue to grow, we will retain the same family values that have defined our company over the years with our people and customers sitting at the heart everything we do” Robin concluded.

The winners of each category in the Business Masters Awards will be announced on Thursday 21st March, at Edgbaston Stadium.

