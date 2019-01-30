Telford-based Press Red Rentals goes Dutch to beat Brexit

Telford-based equipment rental company Press Red Rentals have opened a subsidiary in Holland to see off the threat to its’ business from a “no deal” Brexit scenario.

The company rents audio-visual, sound, video and lighting equipment for use at events and exhibitions across the EU, working with exhibition stand builders, marketing agencies and productions companies from around the world, and at the moment can freely move equipment and people around the EU thanks to freedom of movement. However, this will come to an end post-Brexit, and so to protect the business within the EU which accounts for some 70% of the company’s turnover, the decision was made to invest in setting up a base in The Netherlands.

Managing Director Derek Tallent said: “At the moment, servicing our clients’ requirements within the EU is quite straightforward. We can load a truck in Telford and deliver freely around the EU thanks to frictionless borders. Brexit will put a stop to that. We expect to still be able to trade with our clients in the EU, but this will only be possible by having to use ATA Carnets for the equipment, and Schengen Area Visas for our staff, processes that are costly and time consuming. It’s like turning the clock back 26 years to before the single market came into being.”

He added: “We’ve had to make this decision to move part of our business from Telford to Roermond to protect the company and the livelihoods of our existing staff. We would far rather be investing in jobs here in Telford, but we have to be pragmatic about our future and the effects of Brexit.”

The company is now actively recruiting staff in Holland, with the operation being headed up by existing staff member Joe Hoyle, who is relocating from the UK to The Netherlands. He said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of developing the Press Red subsidiary in Holland, and continuing to support our existing customers within the EU, and developing new business with clients both in Europe, and UK-based clients looking for a partner in Europe post-Brexit.”

