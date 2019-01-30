Special event to help companies win supply chain deals

A special event is being staged to help Shropshire companies win new deals in two of the county’s most important business sectors.

Procurement specialists from Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils have teamed up to stage the half-day event to make it easier for county firms to break in to the highways and housing maintenance sectors and their supply chains.

The event – at Shrewsbury Town’s stadium on Oteley Road on February 28 – will feature workshops from highways contractors Balfour Beatty and Kier and housing maintenance and repair contractors Connexus and Wrekin Housing Trust.

It has been funded by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and organised by Cogs, The Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Local Procurement Group, Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager, said the event would give companies vital advice on how to win contracts with larger companies carrying out major projects.

“This half-day session will provide invaluable advice and information about how your business can develop links with larger contractors and win business within these sectors. You will also learn more about supply chain management, including how Public Sector organisations in the region do business.”

The heads of procurement from both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils will be on hand to explain how the councils and their suppliers do business, give tips on how to write effective tenders and how organisations in the region do business.

The workshops will include advice on how the lead contractors procure their supply chains, what they look for in a sub-contractor, the importance of social value in contracts and more advice on winning tenders.

Councillor Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for economic growth, said:

“We’re pleased to support local businesses to maximise opportunities to supply goods and services to two of the most important sectors in the county. The event will equip businesses with the skills they need to succeed and win contracts, as well as meet other like-minded businesses.”

The free event – which includes breakfast – will also feature an expo by companies and organisations working in the sectors and a networking session.

It gets underway with registration and breakfast at 8am and closes at Noon.

To book your place click here.

