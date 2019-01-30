Shropshire Construction Network appoint new chairman

A Shropshire networking group is gearing up to support construction businesses in 2019 following the appointment of a new leader.

Paul Moran, Business Development Director for Oswestry based firm Pave Aways, took on the role of chairman for Shropshire Constructing Excellence (SCE) towards the end of 2018.

He is now looking forward to engaging with businesses within Shropshire’s construction sector and supporting them through any challenges, which may arise within the industry over the next 12 months.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been appointed chairman of SCE which supports all businesses involved in the sector from private developers to builders, manufacturers, suppliers, architects and designers.

“As a network, our key ambition is to share knowledge and experience across the sector to drive forward Shropshire’s construction industry as a whole.

“We do this through hosting informative events for our members on a wide range of different industry issues.

“One of our key focuses in 2019 will be on encouraging greater diversity across all businesses within the sector.

“We suspect there will also be some major challenges facing the industry post Brexit and it will be our role to support employers where possible to negotiate their way through this new landscape, however it may look.”

Paul, a chartered surveyor, brings a wealth of experience to the SCE committee, which is made up representatives from a number of the county’s leading organisations including TDS Midlands, University Centre Shrewsbury, Be Bold Media, Orchard Properties, Results Communications, apT Group, FBC Manby Bowdler and Shropshire Chamber.

He joined the team at Pave Aways last Autumn following a 16-year career at Harper Adams University as Estates and Facilities Manager.

