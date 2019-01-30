Shrewsbury’s longest-running independent gym celebrates 20 years

Shrewsbury’s longest-running independent gym is celebrating its 20th birthday.

BodyTech Health Club was founded by businessman and fitness trainer Jeff Anderson in 1999 and has expanded over the years to include centres in Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

While gyms have come and gone in Shrewsbury, BodyTech, based in Mardol, has weathered massive changes in the health and fitness industry by diversifying.

As well as offering a modern gym, fitness classes and personal training, the company is now a leading regional centre for the training of fitness instructors and personal trainers up to NVQ Level 4.

Two years ago BodyTech also launched an adventure company that organises fitness-based challenge events in the UK and abroad, attracting participants from all over the UK.

Mr Anderson worked as a research scientist and international business director within the chemical industry before establishing BodyTech.

Fitness training had been a hobby and a passion since his doctor urged him to take up regular exercise as a teenager to help with asthma, and whilst studying chemistry at university, he worked in local authority leisure centres during holidays.

“I started training in gyms at the age of 14 and haven’t missed a week’s training ever since,” said Mr Anderson, aged 58.

“I’m totally passionate about how exercise transforms the quality of people’s lives. I still feel like a 20-year-old and have huge amounts of energy.

“Exercise can work for everybody. Our oldest member is 98. Aging is a process you cannot avoid, but you can certainly slow the aging process.”

Mr Anderson was joined in the business by director Peter Metcalf, former Fitness Director aboard the QE2, a few months after opening in 1999 and general manager Justin Klekot in 2006.

“Years ago we saw the huge competition from the budget gyms coming. We’ve constantly evolved to survive and built a strong business by diversifying,” added Mr Anderson.

“We’re still one of the best value for money gyms in the area, but education and training has become a big part of our business too, offering NVQs and apprenticeships.

“We not only train people here at The Bodytech Institute of Training and Education, but we now go out to other gyms to train their staff.”

