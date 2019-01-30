Record sales months for Network Telecom following launch of NT Multimedia

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms and IT services provider has announced two record-breaking sales months following the launch of its new video phone, NT Multimedia, in September.

October and November were the best performing months in the provider’s twenty-year history, with local businesses jumping at the chance to install the new industry-leading device after it was introduced to the telecoms market.

The Research & Development team at Network Telecom developed NT Multimedia in response to customer frustrations at having to use both smartphones and desk phones in the office, with many tired of traditional handsets and hard to navigate phone systems.

Operating on Android, NT Multimedia can do anything that a tablet or smartphone can do, for little or no extra cost compared to traditional phone systems. To showcase the different features of NT Multimedia, including free HD video calling, the ability to download apps and check emails, Network Telecom has created a short video in partnership with fellow Shropshire Chamber Patron member 7Video. You can watch the video here.

Sam Myatt, the provider’s Research & Development Executive, says of the launch: “The Network Telecom team could not be more excited about NT Multimedia and how it is already revolutionising the ways that our customers are communicating.”

“From little things like personalising the wallpaper of the phone and connecting their favourite Bluetooth headphones, to bigger things like being able to video call with colleagues who are off-site or quickly checking their calendar without having to boot up their computer, we are getting new feedback everyday about how businesses are using NT Multimedia to improve efficiency and productivity within their organisations. It’s great to hear and we can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...