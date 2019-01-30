Promotion for trainee sales advisor at Galliers

The first trainee sales advisor to be appointed at Galliers Homes has now completed her training and has been promoted.

Georgia Blatchford, was taken on to the newly-created role at Galliers 12 months ago and has now has finished a 12-month training programme.

“I’m very pleased to be stepping up to the position of sales advisor at the firm’s Meadowcroft development in Church Aston, near Newport,” said Georgia, who lives in Bridgnorth and went to St Peter’s Collegiate School in Wolverhampton.

“I’ve gained enough knowledge over the last year to oversee my own site – which I am very much enjoying,” she added.

Susan Wells, sales manager at Galliers Homes, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, said: “We are very keen to ‘grow our own talent’ as we expand throughout Shropshire and Georgia’s promotion forms part of this policy.

“She is proving to be an asset to the sales team, being keen to learn and contribute to our operations.”

